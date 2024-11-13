Celebrating the Women in IT Security 2024 Honorees

SC Media proudly unveils the 2024 Women in IT Security honorees, an extraordinary group of leaders shaping cybersecurity’s future and inspiring change across the industry. This program, now in its 11th year, honors achievements that go beyond traditional expectations, spotlighting the skills, courage, and dedication of women driving some of the most critical shifts in IT security today, from artificial intelligence (AI) and data privacy to incident response and much more.

CRA's Heidi Murphy

Our honorees are recognized across four distinct categories, each representing pivotal roles in the industry’s ongoing growth:

Cybersecurity Veterans – These honorees have consistently delivered innovation and leadership throughout their careers. Their contributions reflect years of expertise that have advanced security practices, and also laid a foundation for the next generation.

– These honorees have consistently delivered innovation and leadership throughout their careers. Their contributions reflect years of expertise that have advanced security practices, and also laid a foundation for the next generation. Power Players – Rising through the ranks, these women have influenced policies and market standards, asserting their presence in a field still shaped predominantly by male voices.

– Rising through the ranks, these women have influenced policies and market standards, asserting their presence in a field still shaped predominantly by male voices. Advocates – These leaders work tirelessly to expand cybersecurity awareness and inclusivity, opening doors for a more diverse industry.

– These leaders work tirelessly to expand cybersecurity awareness and inclusivity, opening doors for a more diverse industry. Women to Watch – The trailblazers in this category are the faces of the future, driving fresh ideas and new technologies that are reshaping the cybersecurity landscape.

What sets this year’s class apart is their shared commitment to resilience and innovation amid a rapidly evolving threat landscape.

Take, for instance, Tia Hopkins, honored in the Advocates category, has championed diversity at Cyversity as a board member, using her platform to open doors for women in cybersecurity. Consider Renee Guttmann, honored in the Cyber Veterans category, a renowned CISO and founder of CisoHive, celebrated for her decades-long impact on cybersecurity best practices across global enterprises.

Each story offers a glimpse into the fortitude and ingenuity these leaders bring to the table. Here are the 2024 honorees:

ADVOCATES

CYBER VETERANS

POWER PLAYERS

WOMEN TO WATCH

The 2024 Women in IT Security honorees remind us that as the field of cybersecurity evolves, so must its champions. Their vision and dedication are safeguarding organizations across sectors, and are also setting a standard for a more inclusive, progressive, and secure digital future.

We celebrate the essential role of women in cybersecurity, where representation remains limited, but vital for a more secure digital future.

I encourage you to dig through each honoree profile and listen to their inspiring stories in our video series and feature content that will roll out throughout the month of November.