eSentire’s Tia Hopkins leads cybersecurity with resilience, inclusivity

For Tia Hopkins, cybersecurity goes beyond defense. It’s a platform for empowerment and resilience. As eSentire’s Chief Cyber Resilience Officer, Hopkins pushes for a shift in how the industry thinks.

Hopkins has been named an honoree in the 2024 Women in IT Security program as an outstanding woman in cybersecurity, winning the top Advocate award. The Advocate category recognizes women leaders who work tirelessly to expand cybersecurity awareness and inclusivity, opening doors for a more diverse industry.

“Cybersecurity is not just about managing risks,” she says. “It’s about keeping the lights on.”

Keeping those lights on means focusing on aligning security with business outcomes. Security must help companies thrive, even under threat. Hopkins emphasizes that “cyber resilience” is key. It’s about adapting to, and growing from, adversity.

Hopkins’s journey into leadership was shaped by her own experiences. She entered the field as a woman of color in a male-dominated space. She didn’t have mentors and recalls “throwing things at the wall” to see what stuck. This lack of guidance motivates her dedication to mentoring others today. Her organization, Empow(H)er Cybersecurity, is designed to help women find confidence.

The program, “Differentiate You,” is focused on self-discovery. “Women need to stand in their own power,” Hopkins says. Seeing the transformation from uncertainty to confidence is, in her words, “remarkable”.

Her work with Cyversity also aims to bridge gaps. She sees diversity as crucial for the future of cybersecurity. It’s not just about race or gender. It’s about diverse perspectives.

“If we’re going to stand a chance, our teams need different viewpoints,” she says. Hopkins advocates for hiring practices that embrace a broad spectrum of experiences. This, she believes, is the key to true innovation in the field.

Hopkins has over 20 years of experience in IT and IT Security roles, with over a decade in the managed services space. Her work focuses on helping organizations achieve cyber resilience through effective combinations of people, processes, and technology. She is also committed to guiding the rapid transformation of high-growth, disruptive cybersecurity start-ups through thought leadership, market research, and product differentiation.

In addition to her work at eSentire, Hopkins is an adjunct professor of Cybersecurity at Yeshiva University and is pursuing her Ph.D. in cybersecurity leadership. Her mission is to drive the growth of the industry by addressing challenges and trends, and by innovating solutions for both current and future concerns, according to Hopkins’s LinkedIn “About” section.

Beyond her professional achievements, Hopkins is dedicated to creating a diverse next generation of cybersecurity professionals.

“Our adversaries come from all backgrounds and perspectives, and so should we,” she notes in her LinkedIn profile.

She is passionate about building a cybersecurity community that is inclusive and representative of the world it aims to protect.

Colleagues nominating Hopkins highlight her dedication to mentoring and diversity. They emphasize her impact in aligning cybersecurity with business objectives and her advocacy for inclusivity in the industry. They describe her as “a dynamic force” and recognize her work in building confidence among underrepresented groups in cybersecurity.

Outside of work, Hopkins enjoys spending time with her family, coaching women’s tackle football, watching Cartoon Network, and eating Apple Jacks. These personal insights paint a picture of a leader who balances a demanding career with personal passions.

Hopkins’s advice to those entering cybersecurity is clear: “Know your why.” What she means by that is understanding the personal motivation behind choosing this field. She asserts, understanding your purpose is vital in this demanding field. It grounds you and helps you stand out.

“The name of the game is differentiation,” she notes.

This clarity is what drives lasting impact. For Hopkins, it’s about making a meaningful contribution while also finding fulfillment in the work.