Trinseo’s Tammy Klotz: Transformational change through connections

Tammy Klotz emerged as a leader in the cybersecurity field in 2016 after establishing herself in IT roles over 20-plus years.

As chief information security officer (CISO) for three manufacturing firms over the last decade, Klotz has distinguished herself through transformative work revamping cybersecurity programs and fostering cultural change.

A longstanding advocate for women in technology, Klotz mentors emerging leaders and contributes time and expertise to empower a network of people in cybersecurity through active participation in industry forums such as the Cloud Security Alliance and Women in Cybersecurity (WiCyS).

Klotz's nomination by one of those whose careers she has mentored is a testament to her ability to connect with people and assist them with personal and professional growth.

"Tammy is one of those people who chose a career based on how it would enable her to help others," this person wrote. "... Tammy is a long-time WiCyS member and donates a large amount of her time supporting women in cybersecurity through events and mentorship connections. Tammy was a large part of guiding me to where I am today and I wouldn't be here without her. She is and will remain a staple in this community even long after she decides to retire."

"Her unique approach focused first on ‘critical’ (not soft) skills like active listening and relationship building differentiate Tammy. She transparently acknowledges that she is not a technical expert but rather a risk advisor to distill complex security issues into relatable business terms and impact."

Klotz's career as a CISO began with Versum Materials, a billion-dollar global startup specializing in semiconductor technology, where she crafted a cybersecurity strategy that integrated a cloud-centric infrastructure to drive a shift from a risk-averse approach to a more progressive, self-service-oriented culture.

She continued at Covanta, a leader in sustainable waste and energy solutions, where she built a robust cybersecurity program from the ground up. Recognized for her leadership, Klotz was promoted to chief technology officer (CTO) and later stepped in as an interim co-leader for the IT organization during a period of transition.

Klotz's current role is with Trinseo, a specialty materials company focused on sustainability. Since October 2023, she has led efforts to enhance Trinseo’s cybersecurity strategy, especially in securing operations across 24 manufacturing sites and 11 R&D facilities.

She has balanced these career advancements with raising two daughters as a single mother and being the primary caregiver for her mother. Klotz has even shared how she has built enduring and high-performing teams in a 2024 book, "Leading with Empathy and Grace: Secrets to Developing High-Performing Teams."