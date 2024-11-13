Stanley Black & Decker’s Prathibha Muraleedhara: Going above beyond for cyber’s next generation

Prathibha Muraleedhara’s impressive resume, long list of accolades, and roles in numerous professional organizations and programs speak not only to her personal achievements, but also to her contributions toward the betterment of others and cybersecurity as a whole. SC Media honors Muraleedhara as an Advocate in its 2024 Women in IT Security program, recognizing her dedication to paving the way for the next generation of female cybersecurity professionals.

An expert in security architecture, cloud security, application security, AI and more, with more than a decade of experience in the IT security field, Muraleedhara has authored several journal articles and book chapters, participated in esteemed research projects, and contributed to initiatives like the NIST Multi-Cloud Security Public Working Groups and NIST OLIR program to develop and improve industry standards.

Currently a senior manager of security architecture at Stanley Black & Decker, Muraleedhara has helped the company of more than 50,000 employees optimize its security programs and policies with her technical skillset in threat modeling, penetration testing and security assessments, as well as her strong leadership. Previously, Muraleedhara worked as an information security architect at HP for nearly six years.

“From a young age, I’ve always been fascinated by puzzles, investigation games, and series. The thrill of solving complex problems and uncovering hidden truths has always captivated me,” Muraleedhara said about the factors that inspired her to pursue a career in cybersecurity.

“Each application I test presents a unique set of challenges, keeping the work dynamic and intellectually stimulating. Moreover, the field of cybersecurity is incredibly vital and universally needed,” Muraleedhara added. “The opportunity to make a tangible impact while indulging in my love for problem-solving and investigation is truly what drives my passion for cybersecurity.”

Muraleedhara first earned her Bachelor of Engineering in Telecommunications Engineering from the BMS Institute of Technology and Management before achieving her Masters of Science in Information System Security from the University of Houston in 2017. Since then, she has proven herself as a dedicated professional and groundbreaking leader who goes “above and beyond” to empower other women coming up in the field, her colleagues say.

Her roles as an ISACA SheLeadsTech Ambassador, Women in Cyber Security (WiCyS) committee member, Information Systems Security Association (ISSA) Women in Security Special Interest Group committee member and Women in Tech Ambassador, among other professional development programs, are a testament to her commitment toward advocating for women in IT security.

“These roles have not only allowed me to contribute to the growth and success of other women in IT but have also enriched my own professional journey. Seeing the impact of my mentorship and advocacy on the careers of these women has been incredibly inspiring and motivates me to continue supporting and empowering women in the cybersecurity field,” Muraleedhara said.

As an advocate for women and other underrepresented groups in the IT profession, Muraleedhara believes organizations can make a difference by forming partnerships with educational institutions, professional associations and community organizations that focus on underrepresented groups. A focus on inclusive and unbiased recruiting, as well as investments in scholarships, continuous education, mentorship and sponsorship programs, can not only create new opportunities for underrepresented individuals, but allow organizations to benefit from the unique perspectives and innovation that come with a diverse workforce, Muraleedhara said.

Muraleedhara’s drive to uplift other cybersecurity professionals is shaped by some of the challenges she’s faced in her own journey, including the challenges of having her voice heard in a male-dominated field and a lack of university courses tailored for cybersecurity when she first began her studies.

“Fortunately, the landscape has changed significantly. Today, there is a growing recognition of the importance of cybersecurity, and we see a plethora of certifications, courses and degree programs designed to equip the new generation of professionals,” Muraleedhara noted.

Muraleedhara continues to help advance the field by sharing her knowledge through her various publications including articles on mobile app security and AI in the ISACA and ISSA Journals, and a chapter on “Threat Modeling and Risk Analysis for Cloud Deployments” in the book Analyzing and Mitigating Security Risks in Cloud Computing, as well as by helping to organize professional conferences such as the Women in Tech Global Summit.

Her work has earned her several honors and recognitions, including the 2024 Cyber Security Excellence Award for Product Security Leader of the Year, 2024 Fortress Cybersecurity Leadership Award and 2024 Global Infosec Award for Security Expert of the Year. She considers these awards, along with her publications, research, and work mapping NIST SP800 controls to NERC CIP controls, to be among her greatest achievements.

“Looking to the future, my biggest goal is to continue advancing the field of cybersecurity by fostering innovation and collaboration. I aim to mentor and support the next generation of cybersecurity professionals, particularly women and underrepresented groups, to ensure a more diverse and inclusive industry,” Muraleedhara said. “Additionally, I aspire to lead groundbreaking research and initiatives that address emerging threats and challenges in cybersecurity, ultimately contributing to a safer and more secure digital world.