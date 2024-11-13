Qualys’ Barbara Huelskamp: Working to narrow the workforce, gender gaps

Qualys' Barbara Huelskamp has not only been a role model to others during her career in the tech and cybersecurity fields, she has dedicated her time and resources to supporting the next generation of leaders.

Throughout her career spanning more than 25 years, Huelskamp has demonstrated a strong commitment to empowering women in a male-dominated field. Not only has she offered professional development guidance, advice and practical challenges for managing the challenges women face in the tech industry, she serves as a board member for Leading Like a Lady, a nonprofit organization providing a digital-media platform for women of the African diaspora who feel insecure about their status in life.

Heuleskamp recalled to AWS in 2019 that her first job in tech was with a women-owned firm. “Working for a female CEO was a big draw, but they also needed broad talents and a willingness to dive into new responsibilities. She gave me two pieces of advice that have never left me. First, always handle yourself with grace. Second, never participate in office politics. If you do your job, everything will work itself out.”

Since joining Qualys in 2023, Huelskamp has made significant contributions with her focus on narrowing the cybersecurity skills gap, extending Qualys’ customer reach, and reducing risk through Qualys’ global partner ecosystem. Under her leadership, the company has adopted a partner-centric strategy that has strengthened its relationships with key global partners, enabling them to deliver more effective cybersecurity outcomes.

Huelskamp has also fostered a culture that values continuous learning and personal development. She has been instrumental in implementing initiatives that support women’s professional growth, ensuring they feel empowered to pursue leadership roles in cybersecurity.

With her support, Qualys has created a work environment that prioritizes development and work-life balance, encouraging women to excel in their careers without sacrificing their personal lives. Her holistic approach to mentorship and professional growth sets her apart as a leader who understands the multifaceted challenges of her industry — and who is determined to make it more inclusive and supportive.