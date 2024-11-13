From Delhi to DigiCert: Deepika Chauhan’s quantum leap for women in tech

Deepika Chauhan has taken a journey few dare to imagine, from the bustling streets of Delhi to the forefront of cybersecurity innovation at DigiCert.

As one of SC Media's 2024 Women in IT Security honorees, Chauhan is being recognized not just for her technological contributions but for her relentless advocacy for women in technology. Whether spearheading new quantum security initiatives or mentoring future leaders, Chauhan is breaking barriers and forging new pathways for others to follow.

Chauhan's journey began in Delhi, India, where her passion for engineering led her to pursue a degree in Instrumentation and Controls Engineering from the University of Delhi. She continued her education in the United States, earning a master's degree in Computer Engineering from the University of Cincinnati, followed by an MBA from Dartmouth. Chauhan’s career trajectory is marked by resilience and strategic vision, enabling her to move from engineering roles to executive leadership in tech firms, ultimately joining DigiCert in 2017.

Since joining DigiCert, Chauhan has driven significant innovations, particularly with the DigiCert ONE platform, designed to deliver digital trust at scale. Her recent focus on quantum computing distinguishes her as a forward-thinking leader.

In 2024, recognizing the looming threats posed by quantum computing to current encryption standards, Chauhan spearheaded the creation of World Quantum Readiness Day, establishing DigiCert as a leader in preparing industries for the quantum era. A peer remarked, “Chauhan immediately understood the need and opportunity for this event, and she has been a key sponsor, driving the idea to fruition, making DigiCert synonymous with quantum readiness.”

Beyond her technological contributions, Chauhan has been a vocal advocate for women in cybersecurity, fostering inclusive teams and mentoring aspiring female leaders.

“Chauhan's influence extends beyond her immediate organizational boundaries,” noted a colleague, emphasizing her efforts to demystify cybersecurity and highlight the critical role women can play in the field.

Her commitment includes speaking at conferences, participating in panels, and contributing to educational programs, ensuring that women are equipped not only to enter the field but to assume leadership positions.

Peers also highlight her leadership style, describing it as “rooted in leveraging over two decades of experience across tech, digital, and telecom sectors to uplift those around her.” Her approach centers on creating a culture where every team member has a voice, irrespective of gender or seniority, fostering an environment of merit-based contributions.

As one peer put it, “Chauhan has crafted a persona that commands respect and attention, ensuring that the teams she leads are not only diverse but also empowered to innovate and excel.”

Chauhan's journey through the male-dominated tech landscape is a testament to her resilience and determination. Standing at just 5'1", she has consistently defied physical and societal expectations, using early career challenges as fuel to amplify her leadership abilities.

Her efforts have not only elevated her status within her organization but have also sparked a broader conversation on the importance of diversity and inclusion in shaping the future of technology.

Chauhan’s achievements and her commitment to diversity make her an exemplary honoree in SC Media’s Women in IT Security program. Her journey—from a young engineering student in Delhi to an influential executive—leading initiatives on quantum computing—serves as a powerful reminder that progress in cybersecurity is about more than just technological advancement; it is about ensuring everyone has a voice and a seat at the table.