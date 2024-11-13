Radian Group’s Donna Ross: Blazing the path is as important as guarding the present

Donna Ross leads the information security operation at Radian Group, a home ownership company tasked with handling billions of dollars in assets.

In managing a large-scale enterprise finance operation, Ross also manages to act as a representative for women in the enterprise security field and push for initiatives that help to expand security horizons.

“In today's environment that is no easy task with geopolitical tensions, rapidly evolving threat landscape, sophisticated cyberattacks, supply chain risks, ransomware epidemic, emerging technology, remote work, regulatory compliance, and increased cybersecurity governance and resilience focus,” said Ross.

“While leading the function, I find it equally as important to contribute to the practice and mentor the next generation of leaders.”

For Ross, the commitment to building the cybersecurity community goes far beyond lip service. In addition to her duties as CISO of Radian she has worked with WiCyS Delaware Valley, Philadelphia InfraGard, Philadelphia CISO community, CISO Executive Network advisory council and Secure World.

Additionally, Ross has teamed up with law enforcement in efforts with the Philadelphia Police Citizens Academy, DEA Citizens Academy, and FBI Citizens Academy.

While her list of accomplishments are impressive on their own, Ross also boasts a formidable list of accomplishments outside of the professional space. She balanced a career in enterprise security with raising a family and wrangling with a time and place where equality was not yet considered a priority for companies.

“The hardest was balancing work life and family obligations as a single mom,” said Ross.

“Often there was a lack of family friendly policies like flexible hours or remote”

Rather than let the adversity in her career become a hinderance, Ross has taken the challenge as an opportunity to pave the way for other women and excluded people to find their own calling in the information security space.

“Building a diverse team and inclusivity in cyber is important. I have worked with human resources to create a diverse hiring process taking bias out of my job description by removing things like requirement for college, specific technology, and certifications,” she said,

“As a leader I encourage open communication and promote mentorship and sponsorship.”

Ross notes that, at the end of the day fostering a community for the next generation is just as important as creating a strong corporate culture.

“I make introductions to people, professional networks or communities, or industry events and overall access to the broader cybersecurity ecosystem. I provide career guidance and growth to help others clarify career paths and provide role models,” Ross said.

“Most importantly I can inspire and motivate through shing my stories and passion and encourage lifelong learning.”