Turning Obstacles into opportunities: Confidence Staveley Tackles gender gaps in cybersecurity

Confidence Staveley, founder of the CyberSafe Foundation, is a transformative figure in cybersecurity, a domain historically dominated by men. Her relentless dedication to education, empowerment, and inclusion has not only reshaped the cybersecurity landscape in Africa but has also earned her recognition as one of SC Media's 2024 Women in IT Security honorees, specifically in the Power Player category.

The Power Player award celebrates women who have ascended to positions of influence, impacting the market through their leadership and dedication. Staveley embodies these traits perfectly. Her work extends beyond Africa, reaching the United States through her company MerkleFence, which partners with U.S. businesses to provide access to vetted, global application security talent.

By helping source top-tier application security engineers, she helps fill critical talent gaps, supporting businesses in navigating the complex threat landscape while ensuring security needs are met efficiently. Her peers describe her as a visionary who has made "significant contributions to improving the security of systems and networks" through her roles as a cybersecurity professional, inclusion advocate, and cyber talent developer.

“Confidence has empowered women in the cybersecurity community through the CyberGirls initiative, a comprehensive training program that transforms young girls between 18-28 from beginners to professionals in cybersecurity,” says one of her peers. Now in its fourth cohort, CyberGirls has already trained over 3,000 young women, inspiring many more to pursue careers in cybersecurity.

Staveley’s journey in cybersecurity began with a fascination for the intersection of technology and security. Her interest was piqued during her studies when she encountered cryptology, leading her to a career dedicated to ensuring societal security and promoting innovation within a secure framework.

Today, she leads the CyberSafe Foundation, which has become a beacon for advancing cybersecurity awareness and education within underserved communities. The CyberGirls Fellowship, now Africa’s largest cybersecurity training and mentorship program for young women, offers what Staveley describes as a "life-changing opportunity for girls and young women across Africa to acquire the skills they need to launch successful cybersecurity careers, ultimately leading to increased economic prosperity for themselves, their families, and their communities."

Peers of Staveley consistently praise her for her ability to bridge technology and community. She has been instrumental in leading groundbreaking initiatives like NoGoFallMaga, a cyber-awareness campaign that simplifies cybersecurity concepts, and her book API Security for White Hat Hackers, which offers a hands-on approach to securing APIs and protecting organizational data.

A peer recounts how Staveley’s work has "created a ripple effect, inspiring a new generation of women to pursue careers in cybersecurity and fostering a supportive community that encourages growth and success."

Staveley has also been vocal about the gender disparities in the cybersecurity field. Her initiatives are not only empowering young women in Africa but also influencing the cybersecurity industry in the United States.

Through MerkleFence, she provides U.S. companies with access to talented security engineers from emerging markets, promoting diversity and inclusion within their teams. She highlights that globally, women represent only 25% of the cybersecurity workforce, and the numbers are even lower for black women and women of color.

In Africa, despite women constituting half of the population, they make up a mere 9% of the cybersecurity workforce. Staveley has been working tirelessly to address these systemic issues by promoting access to education, advocating for women in tech, and creating spaces where women feel encouraged to thrive.

"Staveley also celebrates their successes, offers mentorship, and provides ongoing support," says a peer, emphasizing her leadership qualities.

The #HerCyberStory series, which showcases the achievements of CyberGirls alumni, is a testament to her commitment to celebrating and amplifying the voices of women in cybersecurity. Her advocacy doesn’t stop at training—she works to ensure that these young women not only enter the field but succeed and grow within it.

Staveley’s recognition as an SC Media Power Player is a fitting acknowledgment of her outstanding contributions. Her influence is felt not only in the technical aspects of cybersecurity but also in the lives of thousands of young women who, thanks to her efforts, see a future for themselves in this critical field. Her story is one of turning obstacles into opportunities, building an inclusive and secure digital future, and empowering women across Africa to lead in cybersecurity.