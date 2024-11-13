LevelBlue’s Bindu Sundaresan was technical from the word go

For Bindu Sundaresan, director of cybersecurity solutions at LevelBlue, cybersecurity wasn’t her initial career goal, but she was always drawn to technical fields.

While growing up in southern India, Sundaresan said she was fortunate to have parents who encouraged her to explore science and technology. She pursued a degree in electrical engineering and gained early exposure to data networking through internships.

Sundaresan said her interest in cybersecurity sparked when she read "The Cuckoo’s Egg" by Clifford Stoll, a book that details how to track down a hacker. She said Stoll’s book showed her that cybersecurity requires strategic thinking and problem-solving, not just technical skills.

“That’s when I knew this was the field I wanted to pursue,” said Sundaresan. “The dynamic and fast-evolving nature of cybersecurity is what keeps me engaged. This field challenges me to stay adaptable and innovative because the threat landscape is constantly shifting.”

Sundaresan said she finds the impact most fulfilling — helping organizations protect sensitive data and maintain trust with their customers. Having worked in various sectors, including healthcare and retail reinforced for her that cybersecurity isn’t just about technology: it’s also about enabling businesses to operate securely.

“I’m driven by the knowledge that each project strengthens the broader ecosystem,” said Sundaresan. “Cybersecurity consulting offers continual learning and growth. Threats evolve constantly, and so does the technology to counter them, making it a field that requires you to stay sharp and adaptable.”

One of her proudest achievements has been leading AT&T and now the newly formed LevelBlue cybersecurity consulting team as director of strategic solutions. Her mission is to simplify complex security challenges and make cyber accessible and subscription-based. Her team manages cybersecurity needs for a diverse range of clients, from Fortune 50 companies to small businesses.

Another career highlight was spearheading a complex PCI and HIPAA compliance assessment for a global retailer, which required significant coordination and strategic oversight. Additionally, she’s led initiatives to secure criminal justice information sharing networks and consulted on data governance and compliance for major clients. These projects reflect a commitment not only to protecting information, but also to helping organizations build a strong security culture with a focus on resilience.

Sundaresan said as a woman of color in cybersecurity, she’s seen both the challenges and the opportunities that diversity brings. To attract and retain more women, the industry needs to prioritize mentorship, create visible career paths, and foster inclusive environments where women feel supported.

“Seeing women in leadership roles and having access to professional growth opportunities makes a significant difference,” said Sundaresan. “Flexible work policies are also crucial, as they allow for a better balance between professional and personal responsibilities. By cultivating an environment that values diversity and inclusion, we can build a cybersecurity workforce that’s stronger and more representative of the world it serves.”