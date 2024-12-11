Ashley Jess: Cybersecurity trailblazer (video)

Ashley Jess has cracked cybercriminal networks for the FBI and built intelligence strategies that outsmart hackers at Intel 471. Her ability to bridge government expertise with private-sector innovation has made her an important voice in cyber threat intelligence today.

Honored as part of SC Media’s Women in IT Security program, Jess is reshaping the fight against digital threats while championing the next generation of female leaders. From driving intelligence initiatives during the 2024 U.S. elections to closing cybersecurity knowledge gaps with CTI 101, her story reveals how collaboration across the public and private sectors is redefining what’s possible in cybersecurity.

What follows is an edited transcript of the video Q&A that has been abbreviated for style and readability.

Q&A Transcript

SC Media: Ashley, thank you for joining us today, and congratulations on being named one of the Women in IT Security honorees for 2024. Let’s start with your background. What inspired your transition from the FBI to cybersecurity at Intel 471?

Ashley Jess: Thank you for having me! My move was really life-driven. I relocated outside the U.S. because my husband is Canadian, which limited my options with the FBI. Intel 471 turned out to be a natural fit, offering me the chance to continue making a difference in cybersecurity while applying my existing skills.

SC Media: At Intel 471, you’ve been instrumental in developing intelligence desks. Could you explain their role and the impact they’ve had on your operations?

Ashley Jess: Absolutely. The intelligence desks were designed to create a unified production strategy across different departments. By identifying key stakeholders and prioritizing high-impact topics, we’ve developed an intelligence collection plan that serves as a centralized resource. This approach enabled us to generate nearly 100 reports on the 2024 U.S. elections, demonstrating the power of collaborative, methodical work.

SC Media: One of your standout initiatives is CTI 101. What’s its significance, and how has it helped bridge knowledge gaps in cyber threat intelligence?

Ashley Jess: CTI 101 equips junior hires and clients with foundational knowledge of cyber threat intelligence, from understanding dark web forums to analyzing marketplaces. It’s a resource we’ve expanded to include academic partnerships, where we work with universities to fill gaps in cybersecurity education. This initiative ensures the next generation is well-prepared to tackle emerging threats.

SC Media: AI is a hot topic in cybersecurity. How do you see it reshaping the field, particularly in terms of criminal activities?

Ashley Jess: AI is lowering the barrier to entry for cybercriminals, especially in social engineering. It’s evolving rapidly and being integrated across industries, but that also makes AI systems themselves targets for cyberattacks. This dual challenge—leveraging AI for defense while protecting it from misuse—is reshaping the cybersecurity landscape daily.

SC Media: As part of the Women in IT Security program, what advice would you offer women entering the field today?

Ashley Jess: Cybersecurity is vast, and it’s okay to not know everything from the start. Focus on developing analytical and critical thinking skills, identifying credible information sources, and understanding the Intelligence Cycle. Follow your interests—they’ll lead you to a niche where you can thrive. This field is incredibly welcoming and full of opportunities for specialization.

SC Media: Thank you, Ashley, for sharing your journey and insights. Any final thoughts for our readers?

Ashley Jess: Thank you for having me! I encourage everyone to explore the other inspiring stories in the Women in IT Security program. It’s a privilege to be among such amazing peers.