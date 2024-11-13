How Intel 471’s Ashley Jess stays ahead of the bad guys

Ashley Jess is reshaping the cybersecurity landscape with a surprising blend of dark web know-how and an unyielding passion for innovation. In a profession still heavily dominated by men, Jess’ success is not only a testament to her skill but also a beacon for other women looking to break into the field.

As a senior intelligence analyst at Intel 471, Jess has rapidly risen to become one of the most influential voices in cyber threat intelligence — a field where the bad guys are getting smarter, but so is she.

Recognized as a "Woman to Watch" by SC Media's Women in IT Security honoree program, Jess’s unconventional path and fearless approach make her a standout leader in an industry often characterized by secrecy and complexity.

Her work goes beyond tackling cybercrime — she is inspiring a new generation of security professionals, particularly women, and leading the charge against some of the most complex challenges in the industry today.

Jess has been at the forefront of major cybersecurity initiatives, demonstrating her ability to connect advanced technologies like artificial intelligence with practical, effective defenses against emerging threats. In an industry where female leadership is still rare, her accomplishments have set a powerful example of what women can achieve in cybersecurity.

From spearheading intelligence desks that combat AI misuse to shaping strategies for global events like the 2024 Paris Olympics, Jess’ dedication and proactive approach have not only empowered her colleagues but also helped Intel 471’s clients stay ahead of the rapidly evolving threat landscape.

Since joining Intel 471 in 2022, Jess has quickly become a pivotal figure in cyber threat intelligence. She leads several intelligence desks dedicated to monitoring the misuse of artificial intelligence and other cybercriminal trends, providing clients with timely, actionable insights.

Her peers at Intel 471 have lauded her as an "organizational enabler" who consistently lifts her team members, with many referring to her initiatives as instrumental in aligning priorities and empowering clients to act proactively in a rapidly changing threat environment.

Peers who nominated Jess said of her: "Ashley personifies a 'Woman to Watch' in the cybersecurity industry, not only in the long term but in the immediate future, as well."

Her commitment to advancing the field is reflected in her contributions beyond Intel 471's walls. Jess developed the CTI 101 initiative, an educational program that has helped bridge knowledge gaps in cyber threat intelligence for both her colleagues and clients, elevating the capabilities of the cybersecurity community at large.

Before joining Intel 471, Jess built her career at the Federal Bureau of Investigation, where she worked as a staff operations specialist, analyzing encrypted communication platforms, cryptocurrency scams, and ransomware threats. Her efforts earned her four separate performance awards during her tenure. Her experience at the FBI, where she supported cybercriminal investigations and researched a wide range of threats including fraud, malware, botnets, and malicious infrastructure, laid the foundation for her expertise in tackling complex cybersecurity challenges.

Jess brought this experience to the private sector, where she continues to share her knowledge by presenting on AI-driven cyber threats at conferences. In addition, her role as an intelligence fusion specialist at Intel 471 allowed her to combine her deep understanding of the cyber underground with integrative analysis to create customized intelligence products, further showcasing her ability to proactively address client needs.

Jess' expertise has also been highlighted in her recent contributions to the cybersecurity preparations for the 2024 Paris Olympics. Working alongside global cybersecurity teams, she played a crucial role in threat modeling and mitigation strategies to address the anticipated surge in cyber threats aimed at disrupting the event. Her involvement helped ensure readiness against ransomware and AI-driven social engineering attacks, further demonstrating her capacity to lead on high-stakes global initiatives.

Nominating peers also highlighted Jess' leadership style, which emphasizes empowerment, collaboration, and camaraderie over competition. For many women in cybersecurity, Jess’ leadership is especially inspiring, as she actively works to create an environment where women feel welcomed and capable of thriving in this male-dominated field.

"Ashley models the behavior she inspires," one peer said, adding that her genuine interest in supporting colleagues has created an environment where women feel empowered to succeed. Her passion for inclusion has made her a mentor to many, helping aspiring cybersecurity professionals gain the confidence to lead and make meaningful contributions.

Jess’ work focuses on the intersection of artificial intelligence and cybercrime — a critical space as threat actors increasingly exploit AI for social engineering and fraud.

Whether it’s her analytical prowess, her dedication to lifting others, or her trailblazing work in cybersecurity, Ashley Jess stands out as an essential figure in the fight against digital threats — and a leader to watch closely in the years to come. As one of the few women making significant strides in the field, her journey serves as a source of inspiration for aspiring female cybersecurity professionals.