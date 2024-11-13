Schneider Electric’s Cassie Crossley breaks barriers through team building

Cassie Crossley didn’t set out to be a cybersecurity powerhouse — she just wanted to build cool stuff with her dad. Now, as vice president of supply chain security at Schneider Electric, she's not only building secure systems but also shattering glass ceilings along the way.

Celebrated as an SC Media Women in IT Security Power Player, Crossley’s journey from tinkering in her garage to influencing global cybersecurity policies is a story of resilience, innovation, and an unwavering commitment to inclusivity.

Crossley’s journey began with a deep interest in technology, building computers with her father, an IBM software developer. "My dad was instrumental in fostering my passion for technology," Crossley said. "We would build computers together, and he always encouraged me to pursue my technical aspirations."

Today, she stands as a key industry leader, contributing to significant initiatives such as the U.S. Department of Defense’s CIO Supply Chain Product Assurance Playbook and CISA’s SBOM (Software Bill of Materials) initiatives. Her recent book, "Software Supply Chain Security: Securing the End-to-End Supply Chain for Software, Firmware, and Hardware," has been widely praised for its practical insights, addressing some of the most pressing challenges in securing global supply chains.

"When I wrote the book, I wanted to provide a practical resource for those tackling supply chain security issues every day," Crossley shared. "It’s about giving people the tools they need to make real changes."

Crossley brings a wealth of experience to her role. With many years in business and technical leadership, she has led initiatives in supply chain security, cybersecurity, product and application security, software and firmware development, program management, and data privacy. She has designed frameworks and operating models for end-to-end security in software development lifecycles, third-party risk management, cybersecurity governance, and various cybersecurity initiatives.

"My experience across different aspects of cybersecurity has given me a unique perspective on how to approach supply chain security comprehensively," Crossley said.

Peers have described Crossley as an experienced cybersecurity technology executive who brings a practical industry perspective to policy discussions.

"Cassie works closely with governments, policymakers, customers, industry leaders, and suppliers to bring product and supply chain security practices to the forefront," one colleague noted.

Her contributions to global initiatives — including those in Australia, Europe, the UK, and India — highlight her impact on shaping cybersecurity policies worldwide.

Crossley has also held significant positions at Ceridian, Hewlett-Packard, McAfee, Lotus, and IBM, contributing to her deep industry knowledge. She holds an M.B.A. from California State University, Fresno, and a Bachelor of Science degree in technical and professional communication with a specialization in computer science. This combination of technical and business acumen has been key to her success in building effective cybersecurity programs and influencing policy.

Beyond her technical achievements, Crossley is committed to creating an inclusive cybersecurity community. She has built diverse teams at Schneider Electric, championing gender balance and actively mentoring women and neurodivergent individuals in the field.

"Gender balance and diversity have always been a priority in the teams I build," Crossley said. "I believe in creating opportunities for those who may not even realize their potential."

As a frequent speaker at Women in Cybersecurity panels, Crossley’s passion for advocacy has inspired many, demonstrating that leadership is about lifting others as much as it is about technical expertise.

"Cassie has always recognized that women technical leaders must support and elevate each other," a peer remarked.

Her dedication to uplifting others is evident in her mentorship efforts, helping several mentees transition into cybersecurity roles.

Crossley’s dedication extends beyond her company — she also serves on the board of the nonprofit Pocket Security, which supports other nonprofits in enhancing their cybersecurity practices.

"When women are looking for experience in cybersecurity, I guide them toward opportunities like Pocket Security," Crossley explained.

Her leadership and personal journey, reflect her resilience and determination to make cybersecurity accessible to all.

"Although I have not been diagnosed as neurodivergent, it was clear to me after my daughter was diagnosed as neurodivergent that I had the same tendencies," Crossley said. "These tendencies have posed challenges, but they've also given me unique strengths, such as managing large teams and solving problems in unconventional ways."

Crossley is also a member of the CISA SBOM working groups and frequently presents on the topic of SBOMs and supply chain security. Her involvement in these groups underscores her commitment to advancing best practices and improving transparency in the software supply chain.

"Transparency is crucial for building trust in cybersecurity," Crossley noted. "Suppliers need to understand that providing whatever information they can — even if incomplete — helps build stronger relationships with their customers."

As she continues to influence the industry, Crossley remains focused on not only improving supply chain security but also ensuring that the next generation of cybersecurity professionals is more diverse and inclusive.

"Breaking barriers is about more than individual success," Crossley said. "It's about paving the way for others to follow and ensuring that we create an environment where everyone has the opportunity to thrive."

Her story serves as an inspiring reminder that breaking barriers is about more than individual success — it's about paving the way for others to follow.