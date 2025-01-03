Visionworks hit with lawsuit over data breach

U.S. optical retail store chain Visionworks has been sued over its negligence in informing 40,000 individuals regarding a data breach in October, according to San Antonio Current.

Aside from deferring the delivery of breach notifications two months later, Visionworks also did not sufficiently defend its systems, resulting in the exfiltration of customers' names, birthdates, Social Security numbers, home and email addresses, financial details, and medical information, alleged the lawsuit. Such a compromise poses a "present and ongoing risk of fraud and identity theft for many years into the future, if not forever," the lawsuit added. With Visionworks' complimentary credit monitoring services to certain individuals deemed insufficient considering the extent of impacted data, the lawsuit urged the firm to not only offer all impacted customers at least half a decade's worth of free credit monitoring but also monetary compensation along with a promise to bolster its systems' cybersecurity defenses.