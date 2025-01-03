Breach, Data Security

Visionworks hit with lawsuit over data breach

About 1.3 million patients whose data was breached in a ransomware attack on EHR vendor Eye Care Leaders were added to HHS&#8217;s breach reporting tool. Pictured: Glasses are on display at the 628th Medical Group Optometry Clinic Jan. 31, 2022, at Joint Base Charleston, S.C. (Airman 1st Class Ashlee Galloway/Air Force)
(Airman 1st Class Ashlee Galloway/Air Force)

U.S. optical retail store chain Visionworks has been sued over its negligence in informing 40,000 individuals regarding a data breach in October, according to San Antonio Current.

Aside from deferring the delivery of breach notifications two months later, Visionworks also did not sufficiently defend its systems, resulting in the exfiltration of customers' names, birthdates, Social Security numbers, home and email addresses, financial details, and medical information, alleged the lawsuit. Such a compromise poses a "present and ongoing risk of fraud and identity theft for many years into the future, if not forever," the lawsuit added. With Visionworks' complimentary credit monitoring services to certain individuals deemed insufficient considering the extent of impacted data, the lawsuit urged the firm to not only offer all impacted customers at least half a decade's worth of free credit monitoring but also monetary compensation along with a promise to bolster its systems' cybersecurity defenses.

Related

MetLife denies RansomHub claims of breach

Cybernews reports that MetLife was claimed to have been compromised by the RansomHub ransomware-as-a-service operation, which alleged the theft of 1 TB of data from the major global insurance company's systems. The insurance company, however, denied that its systems were compromised, saying an Ecuador-based subsidiary was impacted by a "cyber incident."

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Related Terms

Attack VectorBlock CipherByteCipherCiphertextCryptographic Hash FunctionsCyclic Redundancy Check (CRC)Data Loss Prevention (DLP)Data WarehousingDigital Signature Standard (DSS)

You can skip this ad in 5 seconds