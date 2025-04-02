Ransomware, Breach

National Presto Industries claimed to be compromised by InterLock ransomware gang

SecurityWeek reports that Wisconsin-based home appliance and ammunition manufacturer National Presto Industries was admitted to have been breached by the InterLock ransomware operation in an attack last month.

In a Tor leak site post detailing its compromise of National Presto Industries' subsidiary National Defense Corporation over the weekend, InterLock disclosed that it was able to exfiltrate nearly 450,000 folders with almost three million files. Aside from alleging the encryption of systems belonging to military and law enforcement ammunition and explosives firm AMTEC and two other National Presto Industries-owned companies as part of the ransomware intrusion, InterLock also claimed to have conducted extortion attempts that failed after the impact of the incident was supposedly downplayed by the National Defense Corporation. National Defense Corporation was also noted by InterLock to have touted its completion of systems restoration during negotiations. Such assertions made by InterLock are yet to be acknowledged and validated by National Presto Industries.

