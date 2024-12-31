Hellcat ransomware leaks Schneider Electric data

Schneider Electric had a 40 GB file of stolen data exposed on the dark web by the Hellcat ransomware group on Sunday after it rejected paying $125,000 worth of baguettes as ransom, Cybernews reports.



Infiltration of French multinational energy management and automation manufacturer's Atlassian Jira system in early November enabled Hellcat to exfiltrate the data trove, which was claimed to include more than 400,000 rows of user details along with corporate project, issue, and plugin information. S

chneider Electric, which previously confirmed the Hellcat attack, has yet to comment on the data leak, which comes after it had 1.5 TB of data purportedly breached by the Cactus ransomware operation in February, as well as its systems impacted by the widespread MOVEit hack by the Clop ransomware gang last year.

On the other hand, Hellcat has previously laid claim on intrusions against the Pinger app, Tanzania's College of Business Education, and Jordan's Ministry of Education.