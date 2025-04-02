Breach
Massive Royal Mail breach alleged by threat actors
UK postal service Royal Mail was purported to have been compromised in a cyberattack on Mar. 31, which was claimed to have resulted in the exfiltration of 144 GB of data from its systems, according to Cybernews.Despite acknowledging threat actors' claims to have pilfered confidential documents, customers' personal information, delivery addresses, Zoom meeting recordings between Royal Mail and its partners, MailChimp mailing lists, and WordPress SQL database, Royal Mail emphasized that none of its postal service systems were affected by the intrusion. "We are aware of an incident which is alleged to have affected Spectos, a supplier of Royal Mail. We are working with the company to investigate the issue and establish what impact, if any, there may be regarding their data," said a Royal Mail spokesperson. Meanwhile, analysis of the data sample conducted by Cybernews researchers noted that while the exposed delivery data was legitimate, only a lone email address was in the stolen MailChimp list. Such a development comes two years after Royal Mail was targeted by the LockBit ransomware gang.
