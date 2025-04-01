Critical Infrastructure Security, Breach, Data Security

Data breaches prevalent in US healthcare sector

Cybernews reports that recent data breaches have impacted 65% of the largest hospitals and health systems across the U.S. just as the total number of compromised health records exceeded 276 million, or more than 80% of the country's population, last year, which is the highest on record.

Despite escalating cybersecurity threats against the health sector, 79% of the 100 major U.S. hospitals and health systems had cybersecurity efforts scoring a D or worse, indicating high or critical risk, while only 5% were considered low risk after achieving an A grade, according to the Cybernews Business Digital Index. SSL/TLS misconfigurations were the most prevalent security issue, impacting all surveyed health organizations, followed by data breaches and subpar system hosting practices. Additional findings revealed that while the Midwest and South U.S. regions had the highest average security scores, which were still high risk, the West recorded the lowest average score, which indicated critical risk.

