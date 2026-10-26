UK Biobank prepares to reopen research platform following major data breach

As outlined in The Register, the UK Biobank is preparing to restore access to its research analysis platform following a significant security breach that exposed the health data of 500,000 volunteers.

The UK Biobank Research Analysis Platform has remained inaccessible to more than 20,000 medical researchers since an April attack resulted in sensitive volunteer data appearing for sale on an e-commerce website. The organization, which manages 30 petabytes of genomic and health information, stated that independent security experts have verified the platform is now secure. To prevent future incidents, the charity is implementing a phased relaunch that includes a manual output checking system for file downloads. Additional security measures include mandatory two-factor authentication, 15-minute inactivity timeouts, and restrictions on data transfers. Chief Executive Officer Sir Rory Collins noted that while most researchers have complied with data deletion requirements, some individuals remain barred for failing to remove de-identified participant data from their private code repositories. The organization is now awaiting final approval from government health data controllers before resuming operations. This incident highlights the ongoing challenges of securing massive biomedical datasets while maintaining collaborative access for the global research community studying conditions such as cancer and dementia.

Source: The Register