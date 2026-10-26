New AI tool identifies property locations from interior photos

A new artificial intelligence tool called Raven can identify a property’s location by analyzing interior photographs, according to Tech Radar.

Previously known as GeoSpy, the software cross-references fixtures, fittings, and decorative elements with data scraped from platforms like Airbnb, Zillow, and Vrbo. While the tool is currently utilized by law enforcement agencies, including the Los Angeles Police Department and the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office in Florida, to combat human trafficking, its methods have raised significant privacy concerns. The software functions by matching interior imagery to existing online listings that contain address data.

Several platforms whose data is being scraped have expressed opposition, noting that such activity violates their terms of service. Daniel Heinen, a representative for developer Graylark, describes the tool as a resource for investigators to turn visual clues into location leads. However, the technology faces potential hurdles regarding regional privacy laws and the necessity of forming formal partnerships with data providers.

For the general public, the risk remains minimal provided that interior photos of their homes are not publicly available online. The future of the software depends on balancing its investigative utility with the legal and ethical challenges surrounding data privacy.

Source: Tech Radar