The rise of agentic AI is forcing enterprises to rethink their security architectures as software gains the ability to access sensitive data and perform actions on behalf of users, as detailed in Silicon Angle.

During a recent virtual event, Oracle Corp. executives and industry analysts explored the evolving threat landscape posed by AI-powered attacks. Experts emphasized that traditional perimeter defenses are insufficient, as AI agents can bypass standard prompts to access unauthorized data. To mitigate these risks, Oracle is shifting security enforcement from the application layer directly into the database. By implementing strict authorization boundaries at the data layer, organizations can ensure that agents only access information permitted for the specific user they represent.

This approach requires a comprehensive view of the entire data fleet and centralized management tools. Furthermore, security professionals highlighted that cyber resilience depends on robust identity management, prepared backend systems, and the ability to validate backups against corruption. Because attackers can exploit vulnerabilities faster than human teams can deploy patches, companies must adopt a strategy of continuous learning.

By analyzing near misses and integrating those insights into security programs, enterprises can better protect critical assets against sophisticated, automated threats that target both production environments and recovery infrastructure.

Source: Silicon Angle