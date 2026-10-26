DreamHost resets user passwords following service disruption

As noted by Cyber Insider, DreamHost has initiated mandatory password resets for select email and File Transfer Protocol users following a security incident affecting its File Manager and webmail services.

The disruption began on Oct. 23, prompting the company to expire credentials for impacted accounts. DreamHost, which serves over 400,000 customers globally, confirmed the reset process was finalized on Oct. 24. Account owners are now required to manually assign new passwords for affected users, as the company cannot contact individual mailbox or FTP users directly. Administrators are advised to manage these updates through the DreamHost control panel under the Mail or SFTP sections. Beyond resetting credentials, the company recommends that customers review email forwarding settings to identify and remove any unauthorized destinations. While the main control panel remains operational, the company continues to address lingering issues with its browser-based File Manager. Users are cautioned that email applications will require updated credentials to regain access. DreamHost emphasized that it will never request password disclosures via email and advised users to navigate directly to its official portal to perform security updates. The company has not disclosed the total number of customers impacted by this incident.

Source: Cyber Insider