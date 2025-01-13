Breach, Data Security

Telefónica hack disclosed following data exposure

Telefónica, which is Spain's leading multinational telecommunications firm, has acknowledged unauthorized access to its internal ticketing system following the exposure of the company's Jira database on a hacking forum by threat actors DNA, Pryx, Grep, and Rey, reports BleepingComputer.

"We are currently investigating the extent of the incident and have taken the necessary steps to block any unauthorized access to the system," said Telefónica, which implemented password resets on affected accounts. Telefónica had its internal Jira development and ticketing server breached via stolen employee credentials on Friday, enabling the exfiltration of nearly 2.3 GB of data, including documents and tickets, according to Pryx, who noted that they had not sought to extort Telefónica. Such a development comes weeks after Schneider Electric had 40 GB of data from its Jira server stolen and leaked by the newly emergent Hellcat ransomware operation, which counts Pryx, Grep, and Rey as its members.

Related Terms

