Saint Xavier University breach hits over 200K

SecurityWeek reports that Chicago-based Saint Xavier University had information from 212,267 individuals exfiltrated following a cyberattack that began in late June 2023, which was claimed by the now-defunct ALPHV/BlackCat ransomware operation.

Attackers who infiltrated its systems from June 29 to July 18 were able to compromise some system files, which included individuals' names, financial details, and Social Security numbers, with the stolen data differing from person to person, said Saint Xavier University in a breach notification letter, which has also been provided to the Office of the Maine Attorney General. Individuals whose data had been compromised were given a year's worth of complimentary credit monitoring services and data protection recommendations by Saint Xavier University, which also noted that disclosure of the incident's impact had been delayed by its exhaustive review of stolen data and efforts to reconcile its records for an improved notification process.