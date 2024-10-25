Data breach confirmed by Henry Schein

Major U.S. healthcare solutions provider Henry Schein has confirmed that 166,432 individuals had their personal information exfiltrated in consecutive cyberattacks last year, which were claimed by the now-defunct ALPHV/BlackCat ransomware group, BleepingComputer reports.

Such disclosure of the attack to the Office of the Maine Attorney General comes more than a year after Henry Schein was breached twice by ALPHV/BlackCat, which initially admitted to have stolen 35 TB of files from the firm in Oct. 2023 before claiming another attack nearly a month later before eventually exposing some of the stolen data. "Following the incident, the Company worked with an outside expert firm to review potentially affected files in order to identify information that was obtained by the unauthorized third-party as part of the incident. This review required substantial time and resources and progressed during the first half of 2024," said Henry Schein, which did not specify the types of data compromised in the incident.