Purported UN civil aviation agency hack under investigation

The United Nations' International Civil Aviation Organization, which manages international air travel, has commenced a probe into threat actor natohub's claims of exfiltrating 42,000 user data records from the Canada-based agency, Cyber Daily reports.

Included in the stolen data trove were individuals' names, birthdates, gender, phone numbers, email addresses, addresses, education details, and employment information, according to a hacking forum post by natohub, who was behind previous attacks against the U.S. Department of Defense and U.S. Marine Corps, as well as the UN. Additional analysis of the exposed data by another forum member revealed the presence of over 57,000 unique emails. "ICAO is actively investigating reports of a potential information security incident allegedly linked to a threat actor known for targeting international organizations. We take this matter very seriously and have implemented immediate security measures while conducting a comprehensive investigation," said an ICAO spokesperson. Such a development comes nearly a decade after ICAO had two of its servers subjected to a Chinese state-sponsored cyberattack, which it allegedly covered up.