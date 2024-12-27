Governance, Risk and Compliance, Government Regulations

UN cybercrime treaty adopted amid pushback

Intense opposition from cybersecurity experts, major tech firms, and human rights advocates has not prevented the United Nations General Assembly from approving by consensus the Convention against Cybercrime, which would be signed in Hanoi next year, reports The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.

Despite concerns of potential cybersecurity research curtailment and nation-state misuse for excessive surveillance and other human rights violations, UNGA President Philemon Yang noted that the UN cybercrime treaty is crucial in bolstering global cooperation against cybercrime.

Similar sentiments have been shared by UN Secretary-General Associate Spokesperson Stephanie Tremblay.

"The convention creates an unprecedented platform for collaboration in the exchange of electronic evidence, protection for victims, and prevention, while ensuring human rights are protected online," said Tremblay.

Such a development comes after U.S. officials emphasized that abuse of the treaty would be held accountable although mechanisms protecting against such an occurrence have not been clear so far.

