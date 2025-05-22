However, such assertions have been doubted by Hackread researchers, who noted that ByteBreaker's latest leak and an exposure earlier this month that purportedly had 780 million records both had the same sample data, as well as only 200 million total rows of information. Additional inconsistencies were found in the Telegram contact of ByteBreaker, with the original listing showing @XByteBreak and the sample data citing @Minimize9, with the latter not present in the encrypted messaging platform. Meta, Facebook's parent firm, has yet to respond to the alleged breach. Despite the questionable claims of ByteBreaker, organizations have been advised to bolster cybersecurity investments and ensure robust endpoint protections.
Data Security, API security
Purported 1.2B Facebook record leak questioned
(Adobe Stock Images)
Hackread reports that Facebook was claimed by threat actor "ByteBreaker" to have had 1.2 billion account details scraped following the exploitation of its API, with the actor sharing a sample data exposing 100,000 users' full names, usernames, birthdates, gender, phone numbers, email addresses, location, and unique identifier.
However, such assertions have been doubted by Hackread researchers, who noted that ByteBreaker's latest leak and an exposure earlier this month that purportedly had 780 million records both had the same sample data, as well as only 200 million total rows of information. Additional inconsistencies were found in the Telegram contact of ByteBreaker, with the original listing showing @XByteBreak and the sample data citing @Minimize9, with the latter not present in the encrypted messaging platform. Meta, Facebook's parent firm, has yet to respond to the alleged breach. Despite the questionable claims of ByteBreaker, organizations have been advised to bolster cybersecurity investments and ensure robust endpoint protections.
