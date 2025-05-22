Data Security, API security

Purported 1.2B Facebook record leak questioned

Facebook application icon on Apple iPhone screen close-up. Facebook app icon.

(Adobe Stock Images)

Hackread reports that Facebook was claimed by threat actor "ByteBreaker" to have had 1.2 billion account details scraped following the exploitation of its API, with the actor sharing a sample data exposing 100,000 users' full names, usernames, birthdates, gender, phone numbers, email addresses, location, and unique identifier.

However, such assertions have been doubted by Hackread researchers, who noted that ByteBreaker's latest leak and an exposure earlier this month that purportedly had 780 million records both had the same sample data, as well as only 200 million total rows of information. Additional inconsistencies were found in the Telegram contact of ByteBreaker, with the original listing showing @XByteBreak and the sample data citing @Minimize9, with the latter not present in the encrypted messaging platform. Meta, Facebook's parent firm, has yet to respond to the alleged breach. Despite the questionable claims of ByteBreaker, organizations have been advised to bolster cybersecurity investments and ensure robust endpoint protections.

Related

Wyden: Surveillance request notifications not provided by US telcos

TechCrunch reports that major U.S. telecommunications firms AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon were noted by Senate Intelligence Committee member Ron Wyden, D-Ore., to have failed to inform the Senate regarding federal surveillance requests on lawmakers' mobile devices despite being mandated to do so as part of their contracts.

Over 69K hit by Coinbase breach

Security Affairs reports that leading U.S. cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase had data from 69,461 individuals confirmed to be compromised following a cyberattack, which was previously disclosed to have involved bribes to its overseas customer service support agents.

Related Events

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Related Terms

BitBlock CipherByteChecksumCiphertextCryptanalysisCryptographic Algorithm or HashDigital SignatureDigital Signature Algorithm (DSA)Greynet

You can skip this ad in 5 seconds