Trump administration accelerates transition to post-quantum encryption

CyberScoop reports that the Trump administration is planning to take executive action to accelerate the federal government’s transition to post-quantum encryption and reprioritize government financing to support the domestic quantum computing industry.

The executive actions direct the government to support the quantum computing industry, building on previous efforts in artificial intelligence. The Department of Commerce previously announced over $2 billion in federal financing incentives for nine quantum companies. The new orders mandate federal civilian networks to adopt quantum-resistant encryption faster than the current 2035 deadline, with new encryption algorithms vetted by the National Institute of Standards and Technology to protect against future quantum computer attacks. Agencies failing to meet the new deadline must report to the Office of Management and Budget.

Draft versions targeted a 2029 or 2030 deadline, and military and non-civilian networks are excluded. Several government officials and technology executives, including IBM CEO Arvind Krishna, were present for the signing, with Krishna applauding the administration's efforts to bolster the industry and ensure U.S. quantum leadership.