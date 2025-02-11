Global phishing campaign targets Facebook accounts

Hackread reports that hundreds of organizations, particularly those in the U.S., European Union, and Australia, had more than 12,000 email addresses targeted by a novel phishing campaign seeking to take over Facebook accounts via fraudulent copyright notices since December.

Threat actors exploiting Salesforce's automated mailing service sent malicious emails with fake Facebook logos warning of copyright violations and account restrictions should recipients fail to contest the claim using a link that redirects to a phony Facebook support page seeking their credentials, which could then be leveraged to facilitate account hijacking, an analysis from Check Point Research revealed. Such an attack campaign — which comes more than a year after Meta business owners were reported by Hackread to have been subjected to an advanced copyright infringement-based scam that threatened permanent account deletion — should prompt organizations to adopt comprehensive incident response plans detailing breached account recovery, alert systems for suspicious activity, and employee training.