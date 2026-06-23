Meta pauses employee-tracking program amid data exposure concerns

As reported by Tech Radar, Meta has temporarily halted its internal Model Capability Initiative (MCI) after an employee raised concerns about the potential exposure of sensitive personal data. The program, designed to train the company's AI models, was reportedly capturing extensive employee activity.

The MCI program, launched in April, aimed to improve Meta's AI by analyzing employee interactions with computers, such as mouse movements and keyboard shortcuts. However, an employee flagged a high-priority security incident, alleging that the program collected sensitive information including full prompts, private conversations, performance data, and potentially personal tax and medical information. This data was reportedly stored in unencrypted form. Meta has confirmed the pause and is investigating the claims, stating that while they have no indication of improper access, they are taking the report seriously.

A company spokesperson noted that the program might still be visible to some employees during the investigation period, as it takes time to fully cease operations. The incident highlights ongoing privacy challenges in AI development and employee monitoring.