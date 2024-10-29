Breach, Data Security

Over 47K impacted in Texas county breach

Texas' Wichita County had information from 47,784 residents compromised following a cyberattack in early May, reports The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.

Investigation into the incident, which concluded in early September, revealed the breach of individuals' names, Social Security numbers, government IDs, health insurance details, financial account information, and medical treatment data, according to county officials, who noted in filings with Texas and Maine regulators that they delayed notification of the breach as they sought to complete the address information of the impacted individuals. Such a development comes after most of the 1.5 TB of data that the Medusa ransomware operation claimed to have stolen from rodeo competition organizer Wichita County Mounted Patrol were noted by cybersecurity experts to have been gathered from the systems of the county instead. However, Wichita County officials did not confirm whether the recently disclosed breach was related to the Medusa-claimed incident.

