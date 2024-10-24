Autobell breach impacts over 52K

Cybernews reports that major U.S. car wash network Autobell had data from more than 52,000 individuals stolen following an almost week-long compromise of its systems in early April.

Information provided to the Office of the Maine Attorney General has been scarce but Autobell disclosed in a separate statement that its employees and customers may have had their full names, addresses, Social Security numbers, driver's license numbers, tax identification numbers, passport numbers, medical details, health insurance information, and financial details exfiltrated due to the incident. Such a development comes after Autobell was claimed to have been compromised by the Medusa ransomware operation in early May. Alleged infiltration of Autobell's systems has purportedly resulted in the exfiltration of 183.3 GB of data, including customer and user information, contracts, recorded calls, payroll details, and other information, according to Medusa. However, the association between Autobell's disclosure and Medusa's claims remains uncertain.