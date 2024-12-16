Breach, Data Security

Over 240K affected by SRP Federal Credit Union hack

(Adobe Stock)

(Adobe Stock)

Major South Carolina-based credit union SRP Federal Credit Union had data from more than 240,000 individuals exfiltrated following a three-month-long cyberattack, which was later claimed by the nascent Nitrogen ransomware operation to have resulted in the theft of 650 GB of client information, reports The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.

Infiltration of SRP Federal Credit Union's systems between Sep. 5 and Nov. 4 resulted in the compromise of individuals' names, birthdates, Social Security numbers, financial details, and driver's license numbers, said the credit union in a filing with Texas regulators. SRP Federal Credit Union did not confirm the assertions of the Nitrogen ransomware gang — which has already taken responsibility for the disruptive attack against Canadian video game company Red Barrels — but emphasized that neither its core processing system nor its online banking system were affected by the incident. Such a development comes months after the cyberattack against Northern California's Patelco Credit Union.

Related

Byte Federal breach exposes 58K clients

Infiltration of Byte Federal's systems exposed individuals' full names, birthdates, physical addresses, email addresses, phone numbers, Social Security numbers, government-issued IDs, photos, and transaction activity, according to the firm's data breach notice, which emphasized that there has been no indication suggesting misuse of such data.

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Related Terms

Block CipherByteCiphertextCryptographic Algorithm or HashCryptographic Hash FunctionsCyclic Redundancy Check (CRC)Data Loss Prevention (DLP)DecryptionDigital EnvelopeDigital Signature

You can skip this ad in 5 seconds