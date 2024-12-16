Over 240K affected by SRP Federal Credit Union hack

Major South Carolina-based credit union SRP Federal Credit Union had data from more than 240,000 individuals exfiltrated following a three-month-long cyberattack, which was later claimed by the nascent Nitrogen ransomware operation to have resulted in the theft of 650 GB of client information, reports The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.

Infiltration of SRP Federal Credit Union's systems between Sep. 5 and Nov. 4 resulted in the compromise of individuals' names, birthdates, Social Security numbers, financial details, and driver's license numbers, said the credit union in a filing with Texas regulators. SRP Federal Credit Union did not confirm the assertions of the Nitrogen ransomware gang — which has already taken responsibility for the disruptive attack against Canadian video game company Red Barrels — but emphasized that neither its core processing system nor its online banking system were affected by the incident. Such a development comes months after the cyberattack against Northern California's Patelco Credit Union.