Impact of Patelco Credit Union breach more severe than previously thought

Northern California's Patelco Credit Union has issued an updated breach filing with the Office of the Maine Attorney General stating that more than 1 million of its customers and employees had their data compromised following a cyberattack identified in late June, which was initially disclosed to have impacted 726,000 individuals, reports Security Affairs.

Infiltration of Patelco's systems on May 23 enabled the exfiltration of individuals' names, birthdates, Social Security numbers, driver's license numbers, and/or email addresses although the stolen information varied among impacted individuals, according to a breach notice from Patelco. While no information has been provided by one of the oldest U.S. credit unions regarding the identity of its attacker, the intrusion has since been claimed by the RansomHub operation, which disclosed Patelco's data after failed negotiations. "The company’s management doesn’t care about the privacy of customers at all. We auction the sensitive data extracted from their network. We will update the data sample in the next few days," said RansomHub in its listing of Patelco on its leak site.