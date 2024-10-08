Breach, Data Security

MoneyGram customer data compromised in recent hack

Share
data breach concept, internet security and data protection

(Adobe Stock)

MoneyGram had information from its customers exfiltrated following a cyberattack that resulted in the days-long disruption of its systems late last month, BleepingComputer reports.

While the intrusion was initially detected on September 27, attackers were able to infiltrate MoneyGram's network between September 20 and September 22, enabling the theft of customers' names, birthdates, contact details, government identification document copies, bank account numbers, transaction details, and MoneyGram Plus Rewards numbers, according to a breach notification issued by MoneyGram. Other MoneyGram customers also had their Social Security numbers and criminal investigation data compromised as a result of the incident although the types of impacted information varied per individual. MoneyGram's confirmation of a data breach comes after it noted the lack of evidence suggesting the incident to have been brought upon by ransomware. While no threat actor has admitted responsibility for the intrusion, MoneyGram was reported to have its network compromised following a social engineering attack against its internal help desk.

Related

Data breach exposes 5.11 Tactical customer information

Threat actors who infiltrated the online store of 5.11 Tactical were able to exfiltrate information from individuals who shopped from July 12 to August 22, including their names and email addresses, as well as their payment card numbers, expiration dates, and security codes.

Data breach reported by Universal Music Group

Attackers were able to exfiltrate individuals' names, Social Security numbers, and other personal details as a result of the incident but there has been no evidence suggesting the misuse of impacted data, said UMG in a filing with the Office of the Maine Attorney General.

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.