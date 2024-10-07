MoneyGram dismisses ransomware intrusion

BleepingComputer reports that MoneyGram has disclosed that an investigation into a cyberattack that caused the days-long disruption of its systems late last month revealed no indication of the major U.S. payment and money transfer platform being impacted by a ransomware attack.

After shutting down its systems on September 20, MoneyGram issued an email update five days later stating that it has since restored most of its operations with the assistance of CrowdStrike and other third-party cybersecurity experts, as well as U.S. law enforcement. "We recognize the importance of system security as we take these actions. We restored our systems only after taking extensive precautionary measures," said MoneyGram in the email. While details regarding the intrusion remain limited, MoneyGram has been noted by a source close to the matter that the firm had its internal help desk subjected to a social engineering attack enabling further infiltration of its Windows Active Directory Services before being thwarted by the company's security systems.