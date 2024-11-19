Maxar Space Systems data compromised, Ford probing alleged breach

U.S. satellite manufacturer Maxar Space Systems has disclosed the compromise of its employees' data following a breach by a threat actor leveraging a Hong Kong-based IP address last month, according to The Register.

Infiltration of the California-based firm's system resulted in the exfiltration of individuals' names, Social Security numbers, gender, home addresses, employment status, employee numbers, hire and role-start dates, supervisors and departments, and termination dates, said Maxar in a filing that did not detail the number of affected individuals but emphasized the impact to be contained within its Space Systems division. On the other, an investigation has been launched by the Ford Motor Company into the alleged theft and exposure of a database with records belonging to 44,000 customers, including their names, purchased products, and locations, following claims from threat actor EnergyWeaponUser, who noted collaborating with IntelBroker as part of the breach. Data from AMD, Cisco, and Nokia were previously claimed to have been stolen by both threat actors.