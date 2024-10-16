Alleged IntelBroker breach of Cisco under investigation

Cisco has already launched a probe into IntelBroker's claims of massive data compromise earlier this week, according to The Register.

While Cisco has yet to provide details regarding the incident, the major networking systems provider was purported to have been breached by IntelBroker with the assistance of threat actors zjj and EnergyWeaponUser in June, enabling the exfiltration not only of its GitHub and GitLab projects' source codes, Azure storage buckets, confidential files, SSL certificates, and product information but also source codes from its customers, including Microsoft, AT&T, Chevron, and SAP. A separate investigation into IntelBroker's assertions has also been conducted by SAP in coordination with its partners. On the other hand, another organization allegedly impacted by the incident noted inadequate evidence suggesting the compromise of its source code due to the intrusion. Whether the incident is associated with the CosmicSting attack last month that compromised several Adobe Commerce and Magento sites, including a Cisco web store, also remains uncertain.