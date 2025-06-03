Major Coinbase breach reportedly due to customer data exposure overseas

Major U.S. cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase has reportedly been long aware of a customer data leak involving outsourcing firm TaskUs' Indian employees, which has resulted in a major breach that may cost up to $400 million, according to Reuters.
Such an incident, which was known by Coinbase since January, entailed an Indian employee and a suspected accomplice who had shared photos of Coinbase customer data from work computers in exchange for bribes, noted former TaskUs employees, who said that the action has since led to the dismissal of over 200 TaskUs workers. Coinbase has emphasized the recent discovery of the compromise in a new statement, which also noted severed ties with the involved TaskUs personnel and other agents overseas. On the other hand, TaskUs disclosed letting go of a pair of employees following unauthorized access to an unnamed client's data. "We believe these two individuals were recruited by a much broader, coordinated criminal campaign against this client that also impacted a number of other providers servicing this client," said TaskUs in a statement.
