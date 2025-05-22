Over 69K hit by Coinbase breach

Security Affairs reports that leading U.S. cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase had data from 69,461 individuals confirmed to be compromised following a cyberattack, which was previously disclosed to have involved bribes to its overseas customer service support agents.
Infiltration of Coinbase's systems allowed the exfiltration of individuals' names, addresses, phone numbers, email addresses, masked Social Security numbers and bank account numbers, government ID images, account details, and limited corporate data, but not any of its customers' private keys, credentials, and funds, said the firm in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Office of the Maine Attorney General. Coinbase has already moved to terminate all personnel involved in the incident, as well as implement more robust cybersecurity measures, as it rejected the attackers' demands for a $20 million ransom. Additional investigation into the extent of the attack is still underway but Coinbase said that it is pegged to spend $180 million to $400 million in remediation efforts and customer reimbursements.
