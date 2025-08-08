Critical Infrastructure Security, Breach, Data Security

Intensified cyberattacks prompt Judiciary’s case management system fortification

CNN reports that the U.S. Judiciary has been moving to bolster the cybersecurity of its CM/ECF case management system following a Politico report detailing the breach of the system.

Officials have neither provided more information regarding the reported intrusion nor detailed additional measures taken to strengthen their systems' defenses. "In tackling cybersecurity threats, the judiciary embraces its security obligations and remains committed to leveraging all available resources to include collaboration with law enforcement, national security and cybersecurity organizations, and other information sharing entities," said the judiciary in a statement. Such a development comes after separate warnings from U.S. Circuit Judge Michael Scudder and Chief Justice John Roberts regarding the underlying vulnerabilities of online court systems. "We continue to face unrelenting security threats of extraordinary gravity. We expect the risks and potential damages from these attacks will keep intensifying into the indefinite future," said Scudder in a House subcommittee hearing.

