Officials have neither provided more information regarding the reported intrusion nor detailed additional measures taken to strengthen their systems' defenses. "In tackling cybersecurity threats, the judiciary embraces its security obligations and remains committed to leveraging all available resources to include collaboration with law enforcement, national security and cybersecurity organizations, and other information sharing entities," said the judiciary in a statement. Such a development comes after separate warnings from U.S. Circuit Judge Michael Scudder and Chief Justice John Roberts regarding the underlying vulnerabilities of online court systems. "We continue to face unrelenting security threats of extraordinary gravity. We expect the risks and potential damages from these attacks will keep intensifying into the indefinite future," said Scudder in a House subcommittee hearing.
Critical Infrastructure Security, Breach, Data Security
Intensified cyberattacks prompt Judiciary’s case management system fortification
Credit: Adobe Stock Images
CNN reports that the U.S. Judiciary has been moving to bolster the cybersecurity of its CM/ECF case management system following a Politico report detailing the breach of the system.
Officials have neither provided more information regarding the reported intrusion nor detailed additional measures taken to strengthen their systems' defenses. "In tackling cybersecurity threats, the judiciary embraces its security obligations and remains committed to leveraging all available resources to include collaboration with law enforcement, national security and cybersecurity organizations, and other information sharing entities," said the judiciary in a statement. Such a development comes after separate warnings from U.S. Circuit Judge Michael Scudder and Chief Justice John Roberts regarding the underlying vulnerabilities of online court systems. "We continue to face unrelenting security threats of extraordinary gravity. We expect the risks and potential damages from these attacks will keep intensifying into the indefinite future," said Scudder in a House subcommittee hearing.
Officials have neither provided more information regarding the reported intrusion nor detailed additional measures taken to strengthen their systems' defenses. "In tackling cybersecurity threats, the judiciary embraces its security obligations and remains committed to leveraging all available resources to include collaboration with law enforcement, national security and cybersecurity organizations, and other information sharing entities," said the judiciary in a statement. Such a development comes after separate warnings from U.S. Circuit Judge Michael Scudder and Chief Justice John Roberts regarding the underlying vulnerabilities of online court systems. "We continue to face unrelenting security threats of extraordinary gravity. We expect the risks and potential damages from these attacks will keep intensifying into the indefinite future," said Scudder in a House subcommittee hearing.
Related Events
Get daily email updates
SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news
You can skip this ad in 5 seconds