Anthropic launches $15 million cyber defense program for state and local governments

Per Statescoop, Anthropic has announced the launch of a new cyber defense program valued at $15 million, designed to assist state, local, tribal, and territorial governments in addressing funding shortfalls and bolstering the security of their critical assets.

The initiative offers up to $15 million in Claude credits, which are usage-based units for Anthropic's AI services. Smaller government entities can apply for up to $100,000 in credits, with potential for larger allocations to entities overseeing critical infrastructure like power, water, and transit. These credits can be utilized to identify and remediate vulnerabilities using Anthropic's AI models, including Claude Opus 4.8, Claude Security, and Claude Code, alongside company-provided cyber defense resources. Participants will also receive hands-on support and weekly training from Anthropic's applied AI team.

This program aims to help governments counter evolving cyber threats, particularly as sophisticated AI-driven attacks become more prevalent. California and Texas are among the initial participants. The program is distinct from Anthropic's Project Glasswing, a more restricted cybersecurity initiative. This effort comes as many state and local governments face challenges in cybersecurity funding due to shifts in federal programs.