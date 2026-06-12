California’s new CIO focuses on modernizing legacy systems and AI

Chris Given has taken over as California's new chief information officer, facing the significant challenge of modernizing the state's aging technology systems while preparing for future digital services. Given, appointed state CIO and director of the California Department of Technology in April, stated his initial priorities include assisting agencies with legacy technology, enhancing digital identity services, and advancing the state's artificial intelligence initiatives, all within a constrained budget and evolving tech landscape, as reported by Statescoop.

Given plans to steer the California Department of Technology (CDT) towards incremental improvements with measurable returns, rather than large-scale, multi-year modernization projects, citing budget limitations. He emphasized a focus on shared services and consolidating efforts to do fewer things better. Key areas of focus include addressing California's legacy IT portfolio and the challenges arising from agencies modernizing systems and reducing reliance on state-operated infrastructure. Accessibility will also be a major priority, with initiatives in broadband expansion, digital identity, and web accessibility aimed at making government services more accessible. Digital identity is seen as a foundational technology to streamline verification for public benefit programs like SNAP and Medicaid, enhancing privacy and security.

California's leadership in artificial intelligence is another critical area, with the generative AI assistant, Poppy, moving from pilot to production. Poppy, operating on a secure network and using only official data, aims to help public servants safely experiment with AI and develop tools for their specific needs. The ultimate goal is to ensure technology and the CDT act as enablers, delivering meaningful outcomes rather than becoming bottlenecks.