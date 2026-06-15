FBI builds replica town to train agents in cyberattack investigation

Based on information from TechCrunch, the Federal Bureau of Investigation has unveiled a unique training facility designed to combat the growing threat of cybercrime. The facility aims to equip law enforcement with practical skills to investigate and respond to sophisticated cyberattacks in a simulated real-world environment.

The FBI's Kinetic Cyber Range, a 22,000 square-foot replica town in Huntsville, Alabama, features houses, a hotel, a gas station, a courthouse, a hospital, and a power company, all wired with functioning devices. This facility allows agents to practice investigating cyberattacks, including ransomware, on technologies frequently targeted by malicious hackers. The FBI's 2025 Internet Crime Report highlighted over $20.9 billion in U.S. cybercrime losses, a 26% increase, with ransomware posing the top threat to critical infrastructure. The range also includes a data center with over 200 servers and supports training in digital forensics, enabling investigators to extract data from encrypted devices.

Since opening in February 2025, the facility has trained over 1,400 students, enhancing their ability to handle high-pressure scenarios and protect communities from digital threats.