Data compromise confirmed by French telco Free

BleepingComputer reports that major French internet service provider Free had the personal information of its customers exfiltrated following a cyberattack that involved the targeting of its management tool.

Immediate action has been taken to protect Free's information systems following the incident, which has not affected operations nor compromised customer credentials, communications content, and banking information, according to a spokesperson. While Free has yet to provide details on the number of individuals affected by the incident, such a breach was claimed by threat actor "drussellx" to have impacted more than 19.2 million people, or nearly one-third of the population of France. "The data breach affects 19.2 million customers and contains over 5.11 million [International Bank Account Numbers]. It affects all Free Mobile and Freebox customers, and includes the IBANs of all 5.11 million Freebox subscribers," said drussellx in a post auctioning the stolen data on BreachForums.

