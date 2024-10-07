Data breach reported by Universal Music Group

Major multinational music corporation Universal Music Group had the information of 680 U.S. individuals stolen in a data breach in July, according to Cybernews.

Attackers were able to exfiltrate individuals' names, Social Security numbers, and other personal details as a result of the incident but there has been no evidence suggesting the misuse of impacted data, said UMG in a filing with the Office of the Maine Attorney General that noted two-year complimentary credit monitoring and identity theft protection for people whose data had been exfiltrated. "We determined that an unauthorized third party acquired data that potentially contained personal information. We then engaged a data-review firm to review the exfiltrated data. We received those results on August 30th, 2024, and worked with counsel to determine which individuals to notify," said the major record label in the breach notice, which did not specify the nature of the intrusion.