Breach, Data Security

Data breach reported by Universal Music Group

Share
data breach concept, internet security and data protection

(Adobe Stock)

Major multinational music corporation Universal Music Group had the information of 680 U.S. individuals stolen in a data breach in July, according to Cybernews.

Attackers were able to exfiltrate individuals' names, Social Security numbers, and other personal details as a result of the incident but there has been no evidence suggesting the misuse of impacted data, said UMG in a filing with the Office of the Maine Attorney General that noted two-year complimentary credit monitoring and identity theft protection for people whose data had been exfiltrated. "We determined that an unauthorized third party acquired data that potentially contained personal information. We then engaged a data-review firm to review the exfiltrated data. We received those results on August 30th, 2024, and worked with counsel to determine which individuals to notify," said the major record label in the breach notice, which did not specify the nature of the intrusion.

Related

FBCS breach toll adds Comcast, Truist Bank

After being assured it was not affected by the incident in March, Comcast was notified by FBCS two months later stating the opposite, with the breach compromising information belonging to 273,703 customers of the cable TV company.

Over 61K compromised in Alabama hospital hack

While most of the impacted individuals had their names, birthdates, home addresses, medical details, driver's licenses or state IDs, and health insurance information compromised, a few others also had their Social Security numbers, financial information, and passport details potentially stolen as a result of the intrusion.

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.