Breach, Critical Infrastructure Security, Threat Intelligence

Dutch police breach attributed to state actor

BleepingComputer reports that Politie, the Netherlands' national police, has linked a cyberattack against its systems last week that resulted in the breach of police office contact information, names, phone numbers, email addresses, and private data to a state actor, which was unnamed amid an ongoing probe into the nature and extent of the data exposure.

Such an attack was noted by Dutch Minister of Justice and Security David van Weel in a letter to the country's House of Representatives to have compromised all Dutch police officers' work-related contact information. "Based on the intelligence services' information, the police immediately implemented strong security measures to counter this attack. To prevent making the perpetrators more aware and to not jeopardize further investigation, no more information can be shared at this time," said Politie, which noted mandatory two-factor authentication for employee accounts and continuous monitoring of all police systems to be among the newly adopted security enhancements.

