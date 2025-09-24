Canadian probe discovers TikTok child data protection gaps

TikTok was found by Canadian privacy authorities to have implemented inadequate data protections for children accessing its platform, according to Reuters

Aside from failing to adopt mechanisms that would prevent access to individuals younger than 13, TikTok has also obtained excessive data from its child users and then leveraged it for online marketing and content targeting, a joint probe from Canadian Privacy Commissioner Philippe Dufresne and Alberta, British Columbia, and Quebec privacy protection authorities showed.

"TikTok collects vast amounts of personal information about its users, including children. This data is being used to target the content and ads that users see, which can have harmful impacts, particularly on youth," said Dufrense.

Despite disagreeing with certain findings by Canadian investigators, TikTok has agreed to not only strengthen age restrictions and data use communications but also hinder targeted advertising for youths under 18. Such a development comes after the approval of U.S. Senate legislation barring TikTok from government-owned devices.