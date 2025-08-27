Aggressive user data collection mostly done by Chinese-based apps

HackRead reports that more than half of the most downloaded foreign mobile apps in the U.S. with highly aggressive data gathering and sharing practices were based in China.
American users had 18 different data types obtained by Chinese apps on average, nearly half a dozen of which have been shared with other organizations, findings from an Incogni study revealed. Two dozen data types have been collected by TikTok, making it the most aggressive information aggregator, followed by Alibaba and Temu, which gathered 20 and 18 data types, respectively. On the other hand, SHEIN was found to have shared 12 of the 17 data types procured from its users. Other apps with intense data gathering and sharing activities include AliExpress, Telegram, and DramaBox. "Many of these apps are quietly collecting and sharing personal information like names, addresses, and approximate locations, leaving users extremely vulnerable to third-party breaches. People deserve to know how and where their information is being used, along with ways to manage or prevent that use," said Incogni Head Darius Belejevas.
