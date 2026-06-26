ATF cancels contract for ad-surveillance technology after privacy concerns

As outlined in CyberScoop, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) has canceled a contract with Penlink that utilized ad-surveillance technologies to track Americans' locations. This decision follows revelations that the agency was purchasing geolocation data through a contract described as an "ad-tech type thing."

The ATF's contract with Penlink for its Webloc commercial location surveillance tool was canceled after ATF Director Robert Cekada acknowledged its existence in a congressional hearing. While Cekada stated the system had not been used in a criminal case due to a lack of established policies, his office later indicated the agency had conducted over 340 searches using the system, with more than 222 tied to active ATF case numbers. Penlink's platform offers real-time data collection and AI-driven analysis.

Senator Ron Wyden, who received a briefing on the matter, called the cancellation a victory for constitutional rights but urged Congress to pass legislation to close the data broker loophole. Wyden's office noted that the purchase of such data is illegal in some states and has been deemed a deceptive practice by the FTC. The use of ad-tech for surveillance is a growing concern, with potential for misuse by malicious actors.